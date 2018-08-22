Post (POST) Debt Trading 0.7% Higher

An issue of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) debt rose 0.7% against its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5% coupon and will mature on August 15, 2026. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.66 and were trading at $95.13 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NYSE POST opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of -0.13. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.18%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Post by 114.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Post by 5.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Post by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 12.6% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

