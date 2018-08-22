Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Severn Bancorp (SVBI) Stock Price

Headlines about Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Severn Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.9899370535031 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

SVBI remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $111.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.59. Severn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

