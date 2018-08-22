Popular (BPOP) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21

Media coverage about Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Popular earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8272786481973 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Popular alerts:

Popular stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. Popular has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Popular had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $648.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 22,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,142,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $149,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,156 shares of company stock valued at $17,547,056. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.