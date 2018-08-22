Pool Co. (POOL) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $163.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Pool had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

