Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Paul Mack sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $95,638.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,090.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,012 shares of company stock valued at $35,932,249. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.35 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.46.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.