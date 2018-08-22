Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 159.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $1,883.42 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $918.04 billion, a PE ratio of 170.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $28,826,140. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,018.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

