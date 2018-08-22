Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 159.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $1,883.42 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $1,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $918.04 billion, a PE ratio of 170.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.60.
In related news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $28,826,140. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,018.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.