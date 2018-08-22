PlayCoin (PLY) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

PlayCoin (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One PlayCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Cobinhood, Bit-Z and Gate.io. Over the last week, PlayCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. PlayCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.74 million worth of PlayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014983 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00272901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00148229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayCoin Token Profile

PlayCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. PlayCoin’s official website is playcoin.game . PlayCoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayCoin_PLY . PlayCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@playcoin

PlayCoin Token Trading

PlayCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, LBank, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

