Platinum Group Metals (PTM) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) were down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 123,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 133,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In other Platinum Group Metals news, insider Hosken Consolidated Investment bought 1,935,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,160.44. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,313,845 shares of company stock worth $215,611.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a platinum-focused exploration and development company in the Republic of South Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, nickel, copper, chromium, and vanadium deposits. The company's key development project and exploration targets are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

