Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Position Raised by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,640,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,103,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,560,000 after buying an additional 6,397,059 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,527.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,061,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,906,847 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,094,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,639,000 after buying an additional 1,910,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,251,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,666,000 after buying an additional 1,769,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

