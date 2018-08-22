PKG Token Price Up 519.7% Over Last Week (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 519.7% higher against the US dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $539,530.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033305 BTC.

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io . PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

