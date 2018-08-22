PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 20.3% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. PIVX has a market cap of $70.51 million and approximately $519,238.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00018415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last week, PIVX has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001850 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008849 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002797 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Coinroom, Crex24, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Bisq, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Binance, Coinbe and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

