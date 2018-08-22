Pirl Price Hits $0.12 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $14,495.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001832 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 24,385,250 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

