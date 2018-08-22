Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $124.52 and a 52 week high of $148.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

