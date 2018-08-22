Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,513 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,340,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,659,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,358,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,560,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 241,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WYNN shares. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Sunday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.63.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $145.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The casino operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 69.17% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 15, 2018, the company's Wynn Macau segment had approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 316 table games and 988 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and a rotunda show, a Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling.

