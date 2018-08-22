Pier 1 Imports (PIR) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media stories about Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pier 1 Imports earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.6640009881204 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Pier 1 Imports from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Pier 1 Imports from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.48.

PIR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. 46,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,194. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.53. Pier 1 Imports has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.45 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Pier 1 Imports’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pier 1 Imports will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

