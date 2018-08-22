Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,790 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $43,924.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,150.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $169,911. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $611.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Photronics has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Photronics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

