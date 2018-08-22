Persimmon’s (PSN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Shore Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.71) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,840 ($36.30) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 2,760 ($35.28) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,860 ($36.56) to GBX 2,575 ($32.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,731.13 ($34.91).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,476 ($31.65) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,046 ($26.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,901 ($37.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; builds executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and operates off-site manufacturing plant. It also provides homes to housing associations under the Westbury Partnerships brand.

