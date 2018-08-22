Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 50.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Shares of PEBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 20.33%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,943.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.