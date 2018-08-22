People s United Financial Inc. Sells 25,249 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,249 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,592,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,565,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,972,000 after buying an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ventas by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,296,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,313,000 after buying an additional 128,591 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,852,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,408,000 after buying an additional 146,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,591,000 after buying an additional 1,138,667 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $852,775.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 759,672 shares in the company, valued at $41,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 15,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $849,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 759,606 shares in the company, valued at $41,778,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,886 shares of company stock worth $3,496,556 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

