People s United Financial Inc. Sells 10,824 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.51%.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.15 per share, with a total value of $110,755,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,128.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

