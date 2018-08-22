Penumbra Inc (PEN) Insider Daniel Donen Davis Sells 7,500 Shares

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $937,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Donen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 26th, Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $1,083,225.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total value of $1,049,400.00.

Shares of PEN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 159,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,785. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,940.00, a PEG ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $82.55 and a one year high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%. research analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Penumbra from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $910,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

