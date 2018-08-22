Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Helical (HLCL)

Helical (LON:HLCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 432 ($5.52) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Helical from GBX 390 ($4.99) to GBX 430 ($5.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 333 ($4.26) on Wednesday. Helical has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 386.50 ($4.94).

In related news, insider Gerald A. Kaye acquired 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of £4,972.50 ($6,356.26). Also, insider Michael O’Donnell sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £228,470 ($292,049.09).

About Helical

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

