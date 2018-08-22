Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,221,000 after purchasing an additional 349,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17,431.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 254,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $166.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

