Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $22,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Paypal by 75.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 114,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 48,982 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 14.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 39.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 72.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 38,878 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $3,429,817.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,517,147.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,732 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,537. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.