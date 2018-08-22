Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 116.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 17,216.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $72.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $428,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $959,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,309 shares of company stock worth $14,126,179. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.