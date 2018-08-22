Patterson Companies (PDCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies’ strong fiscal 2019 guidance buoys optimism. We are upbeat about the Animal Health segment that has been performing well lately. The company provides a wide range of consumable supplies, equipment, software and value-added services. A broad spectrum of products cushions the company against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diversified product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are key growth catalysts. On the flip side, operating margins have been dull of late. Declining revenues in the dental segment is another headwind. The recent fall in the segment is driven by lower sales of CEREC and digital technology products. The company has underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,812. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 58.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 62.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 52.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

