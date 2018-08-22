Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,350 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Progressive from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

PGR opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $67.63.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,103 shares of company stock worth $6,837,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

