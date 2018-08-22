Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Corning were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 1,455.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Corning’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

In related news, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $950,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $132,267.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,658.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

