Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.90 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,512,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,183,000 after buying an additional 1,582,482 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,795,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,538,000 after buying an additional 3,443,111 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,055,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,176,000 after buying an additional 1,479,228 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 29,981,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,216,000 after buying an additional 2,232,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,905,000 after buying an additional 1,800,254 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

