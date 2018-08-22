Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 580 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 273.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Diageo by 249.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $129.99 and a 52-week high of $151.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Argus began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

