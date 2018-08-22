Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. TheStreet raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,616,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,885,781.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $194,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,560 shares of company stock worth $1,102,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 7,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 6,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.77. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $432.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.83 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%. research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

