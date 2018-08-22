Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Papa John’s Int’l earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.5450623342602 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $407.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.30 million. research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

