Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

Press coverage about Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pacira Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8155830775347 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $85.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.37. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $26,449.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,345.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $45,138.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,702.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

