Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Stock Price Down 9%

Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.78. 726,642 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 364,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.65 million. research analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,344,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 274,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 754,734 shares during the period. Candlewood Investment Group LP grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlewood Investment Group LP now owns 1,680,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 501,296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,148,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 1st quarter valued at $2,149,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

