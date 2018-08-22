Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 6,160 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9,933.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 112,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,650 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $4,433,861.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,749,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,495. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.76.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

