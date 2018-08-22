Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5,769.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,504,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,482 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,964 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,743,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 538,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 403,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

NYSE:TEL opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 36.44%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

