Oshkosh Co. (OSK) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $3,384,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.