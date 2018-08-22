Organovo (ONVO) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Organovo earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 46.3450000564571 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on ONVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

ONVO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,297. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.56. Organovo has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Organovo had a negative net margin of 746.56% and a negative return on equity of 68.85%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. sell-side analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

