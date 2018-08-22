OraSure Technologies (OSUR) & Integra Lifesciences (IART) Critical Comparison

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: IART) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for OraSure Technologies and Integra Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Integra Lifesciences 1 9 4 0 2.21

OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.57%. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.12%. Given OraSure Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Integra Lifesciences.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 8.38% 5.85% 5.22% Integra Lifesciences 5.10% 17.43% 6.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Integra Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $167.06 million 6.08 $30.94 million $0.51 32.55 Integra Lifesciences $1.19 billion 4.22 $64.74 million $1.94 30.37

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies. Integra Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OraSure Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. Its principal products include OraQuick ADVANCE HIV-1/2, OraQuick HIV?1/2, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV, OraQuick Ebola, OraQuick Zika, OraSure QuickFlu Rapid Flu A&B test, OraSure, Oragene DX, Oragene DNA, Oragene RNA, ORAcollect DX, ORAcollect DNA, OMNIgene DISCOVER, Performagene, OMNIgene GUT, OMNIgene SPUTUM, OMNIgene VAGINAL, OMNIgene ORAL, GenoFIND, Hemagene, PrepIT, GenoFIND, Intercept, MICRO-PLATE DOA assays, Intercept i2, homogeneous DOA assays, and professional and over-the-counter cryosurgical systems. In addition, the company manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. Further, it provides medical devices for the removal of benign skin lesions by cryosurgery or freezing; immunoassay tests and reagents for insurance risk assessment, substance abuse testing, and forensic toxicology applications; an oral fluid Western blot HIV-1 confirmatory test for confirming positive HIV-1 test; and Q.E.D. rapid point-of-care saliva alcohol test. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, retail pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and consumers. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

