Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. EuroPacific Canada began coverage on Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

MOTS stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

