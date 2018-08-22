Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Motus GI Holdings Inc (MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
MOTS stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.26. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
