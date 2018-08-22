Operand (OP) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Operand (CURRENCY:OP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Operand has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Operand has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Operand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Operand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00272529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00148189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000229 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00034122 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Operand Coin Profile

Operand’s total supply is 36,309,296 coins. The official website for Operand is www.operand.money

Buying and Selling Operand

