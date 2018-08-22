OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,744,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,162 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $45,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 25.9% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

