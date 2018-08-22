OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 26,000 Shares of Hershey Co (HSY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 108.4% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 55.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

In other news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 30,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $3,119,885.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,080.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,285 shares of company stock worth $3,908,438. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.