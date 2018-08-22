OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 16,031 Shares of BCE Inc. (BCE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $119,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1,449.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 170,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159,215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 171.5% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 42.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $226,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

