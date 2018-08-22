Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Given a $9.00 Price Target by JMP Securities Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned a $9.00 target price by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCUL. BidaskClub upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $231.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 143.32% and a negative net margin of 2,814.72%. equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald Notman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $78,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,817. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,505. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,400 shares of company stock valued at $302,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 587.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

