Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE:OBE remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,315. The company has a market cap of $500.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 853,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 113,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 821,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,671,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 888,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Obsidian Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

