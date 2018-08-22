Obsidian Energy Ltd (OBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.71.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSE:OBE remained flat at $$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 12,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,315. The company has a market cap of $500.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.44.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.
