Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowers Stake in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 164,205 shares during the period. Celgene makes up approximately 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Celgene were worth $27,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celgene by 51.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Celgene by 291.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Celgene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Celgene during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Celgene by 235.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

CELG stock opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,107,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.73 per share, with a total value of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

