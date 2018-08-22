Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NXR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXR. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,247 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 76.7% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXR opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 52-week low of $14.04 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

