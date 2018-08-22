NutriSystem (NTRI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

NTRI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 price objective on NutriSystem and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NutriSystem from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRI opened at $40.30 on Friday. NutriSystem has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,695.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 68.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 179,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in NutriSystem in the second quarter valued at $394,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NutriSystem in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 8.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NutriSystem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.