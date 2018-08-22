NOW Inc (DNOW) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NOW were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in NOW by 8.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on NOW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. NOW Inc has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 185.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

